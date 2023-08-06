Maksym Bunchukov, Andrii Hryshchuk and Ivan Sakivskyi help themselves to perogies at a lunch hosted Monday, July 17, 2023, by the Ukrainian Cultural Institute in Dickinson, North Dakota. The three Ukrainians are among the first recruits of the North Dakota Petroleum Council's Bakken Global Recruitment of Oilfield Workers program. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)