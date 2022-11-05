FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, campaigns at a church by the same name in Eatonton, Ga., on Aug. 18, 2022. Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker both tout faith in their public lives but they offer vastly different visions and applications of Christianity. Warnock hails from the Black church tradition of social action. Walker, who is also Black, aligns more with the cultural conservatism of white evangelicals who have shaped the modern Republicans Party. (AP Photo/Bill Barrow)