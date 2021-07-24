FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks to participants in a USO Pathfinder program in Virginia Beach, Va. Luria has built a reputation as pro-military and proud moderate in one of the nation's most Navy- and Defense Department-dependent swing districts. But she's also agreed to join a House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which could raise uncomfortable questions about links between the military and extremist groups and test her centrist credentials. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)