Members of the Deni Indigenous people work during the arapaima fishing season in the Jurua river basin in the Brazilian Amazon, on Sept. 15, 2021. One out of five people in the world depends on wild species for food and income, according to a new UN-backed report. Climate change, pollution and overexploitation, however, have put a million species of plants and animals at risk of extinction. (AP Photo/Fabiano Maisonnave)