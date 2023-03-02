FILE - Moai statues stand on Ahu Tongariki near the Rano Raraku volcano, top, on Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, Chile, Nov. 27, 2022. According to Salvador Atan Hito, vice president of the Ma'u Henua Indigenous community which administers the archaeological treasure of Rapa Nui, on March 1, 2023, a small moai was discovered recently in the middle of a dry lagoon inside the volcano's crater. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)