Recent mudslides have I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 in Glenwood, Colo. As ominous storm clouds gathered in western Colorado over a large area blackened by a recent wildfire, torrential rain fell and the charred land stripped of vegetation gave way, sending a rush of mud and boulders tumbling down steep canyon walls and onto Interstate 70.(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)