FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 1998 file photo, Israeli soldiers bring in heavy lifting equipment to the wreckage of the Ufundi House, adjacent to the U.S. embassy in Nairobi. The United States and Israel worked together to track and kill Abu Mohammed al-Masri, a senior al-Qaida operative in Iran earlier this year, a bold intelligence operation by the two allied nations that came as the Trump administration was ramping up pressure on Tehran. Al-Masri was gunned down in a Tehran alley on August 7, 2020 the anniversary of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Al-Masri was widely believed to have participated in the planning of those attacks and was wanted on terrorism charges by the FBI. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim, File)