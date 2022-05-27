FILE— Clackamas County Elections Clerk Sherry Hall speaks at the office on Thursday, May 19, 2022, Oregon City, Ore. Ballots with blurry barcodes that can't be read by vote-counting machines are delaying election results by weeks in a key U.S. House race in Oregon's primary. Hall said the problem first came to light May 3, when elections workers put the first ballots returned in the vote-by-mail state through the vote-counting machine. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)