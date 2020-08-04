Timea Hunter poses for a photograph at the Family Horse Academy, where she is hoping to organize education for a group of children during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Southwest Ranches, Fla. Confronting the likelihood of more distance learning, families across the country are turning to private tutors and "learning pods" to ensure their children receive some in-person instruction. The arrangements raise thorny questions about student safety, quality assurance, and inequality. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)