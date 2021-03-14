FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2019 file photo, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her remarks after taking the oath of office, on Ellis Island in New York Harbor. As a chorus of top Democrats demanded Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations last week, Hochul, who would succeed him if he stepped down, did what she's done for most of her time in office: Kept a discreet profile. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)