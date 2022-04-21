FILE - Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus move about the a terminal at the Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, April 19, 2022. Airlines have banned several thousand passengers since the pandemic started for refusing to wear masks. Now they want most of those passengers back. Officials with United Airlines and American Airlines said Thursday, April 21, 2022 that they will lift the bans now that masks are optional on flights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)