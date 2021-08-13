FILE - In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 file photo, People walk past posters encouraging participation in the 2020 Census in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. From McKenzie County, North Dakota to St. Johns County Florida, the growth in the number of people who identified as multiracial on 2020 census responses soared over the last decade, rising from under 3% to more than 10% of the U.S. population from 2010 and 2020.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)