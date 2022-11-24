FILE - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, a Republican candidate for Alaska's sole seat in the U.S. House, meets with supporters waving her signs on Nov. 8, 2022, on a street corner in Anchorage, Alaska. Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state's U.S. House seat. But she struggled to catch fire with voters and ran what critics saw as a lackluster campaign against a breakout Democrat who pitched herself as a regular Alaskan and a Republican backed by state GOP leaders. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)