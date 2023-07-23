DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are investigating the appearance of suitcases containing human remains, according to news reports.
It was reported police got a call about a strange item floating along the Intracoastal Waterway at 4:03 p.m. Friday.
According to the Delray Beach Police Department, the item was a suitcase with human remains inside.
Shortly after the first suitcase was found, another two were located along the waterway, also containing body parts.
Police said the remains appeared to have belonged to a woman whose identity is not yet known.
The remains were sent to a medical examiner to be identified.
