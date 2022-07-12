FILE - First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Jill Biden is apologizing for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos. Through a spokesperson, the first lady apologized Tuesday for “words that conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.” Jill Biden was in San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)