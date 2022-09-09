Russian opposition activist and municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district Ilya Yashin stands behind bars in a cage during a hearing on his detention, at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Yashin, 39, is one of the few prominent opposition figures that refused to leave Russia despite the unprecedented pressure the authorities have mounted on dissent in recent years. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)