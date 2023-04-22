This Sept. 12, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows drugs concealed inside the engine of a car. A former Marine who for years helped smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. Twenty-six-year-old Roberto Salazar II of San Diego was sentenced Friday, April 21, 2023, for importing fentanyl and for conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)