FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, a truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey. NATO-member Turkey has tested its Russian-made advanced air defense missile system, Turkish media reports said Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, raising the specter of a new standoff with the United States. (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool, File)