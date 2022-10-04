Elementary school students find shelter near a building on their way to school soon after a report of North Korea's missile launch, in Misawa, Aomori prefecture, northern Japan Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the weapon that is capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam. (Toonippo/Kyodo News via AP)