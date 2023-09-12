Shannon Ross poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Chicago. Ross, who describes himself as Indigenous and a person of color, was arrested in Chicago in October 2019 on weapons charges, and ultimately found not guilty. But that came only after he spent months in jail awaiting trial, lost his home, car, job and countless moments with his children. Illinois will become the first state to completely abolish cash bail on Sept. 18, making the state a testing ground for whether and how eliminating it works on a large scale. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)