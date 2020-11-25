In a photo provided by Carolyn Plotts, Eric Kuhlman, 3, helps master of ceremonies Stan Miller draw names for the annual Norcator drawing held in Norcatur, Kan. For the 150 or so people who still call the rural hamlet home, the cancellation this year of the town's beloved Norcatur Christmas Drawing has shone a spotlight on a global coronavirus pandemic that has reached deep into rural America. (Carolyn Plotts via AP)