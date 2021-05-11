This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows bodies lying along the river in Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh state India, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India amid a ferocious surge in coronavirus infections in the country, but authorities said Tuesday they haven't been able to determine the cause of death. Health officials working through the night Monday retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said. (KK PRODUCTIONS via AP)