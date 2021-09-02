FILE - Voters cast their ballots for the general election at Victory Houston polling station, one of the Harris County's 24-hour locations, in Houston, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Texas has become the latest state where Republicans have rolled back access to voting methods that soared in popularity during last year’s pandemic presidential election. Following similar legislation in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa and some other GOP-controlled states, Texas Republicans passed new restrictions on mail-in balloting as well as bans on 24-hour polling places and drive-thru voting. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)