FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020, file photo, Portland police take control of the streets after making arrests on the scene of the nightly protests, at a Portland police precinct in Portland, Ore. Reporters — whether they're from major media outlets, freelancers or self-proclaimed “citizen journalists" — say they are doing their job and law enforcement is hindering that work. Police say protesters have masqueraded as journalists and then set fires or thrown fireworks, making it a struggle to figure out who is a real reporter during the pandemonium. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein, File)