This June 1, 2021 photo provided by Liz Segel shows Estelle Hedaya at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The final victim of the condo building collapse in Florida has been identified, a relative said Monday, July 26, 2021 more than a month after the middle-of-the-night catastrophe that ultimately claimed 98 lives and would become the largest non-hurricane related emergency response in state history. Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old with a love of travel, was the last to be identified, ending what her relatives described as a torturous four-week wait. Her younger brother, Ikey Hedaya, confirmed the news to The Associated Press. A funeral was scheduled for Tuesday. (Liz Segel via AP)