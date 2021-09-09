FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2021 file photo, workers at Los Primos La Paisanita continue the clean up of their store front after flash floods from the remnants of Ida inundated their community in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Small businesses from Louisiana to Connecticut are facing an uncertain recovery after being walloped by Ida and its residual rains and flooding last week. Days after the destruction, they’re reaching out to clients and staff, assessing damage and trying to plan for the way forward. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)