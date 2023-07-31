FILE - This image of Larry Fife Giberson, circled in annotation by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting the arrest Giberson, shows him outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. 2021. Giberson, who was a Princeton University student when the FBI arrested him on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 31, 2023, to joining a mob's attack on police officers during one of the most violent clashes on Jan. 6, 2021. (Department of Justice via AP, File)