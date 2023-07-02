FILE - Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 30, 2023. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine’s military was largely reliant on Soviet-era weaponry. While that arsenal helped Ukraine fend off an assault on the capital of Kyiv and prevent a total rout in the early weeks of the war, billions of dollars in military assistance has , since poured into the country, including more modern Western-made weapons. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)