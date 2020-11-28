FILE - In this Nov 18, 2020, file aerial photo, motorists wait in long lines to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County has announced a new stay-home order as coronavirus cases surge out of control in the nation's most populous county. The three-3 week order take effect Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The order advises residents to stay home "as much as possible" and to wear a face covering when they go out. It bans people from gathering with people who aren't in their households, whether publicly or privately. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)