FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, demonstrators flash a three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military coup and shout slogans calling for the release of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar. When army generals in Myanmar staged a coup last week, they briefly cut internet access in an apparent attempt to stymie protests. Around the world, shutting down the internet has become an increasingly popular tactic by repressive and authoritarian regimes and some illiberal democracies. (AP Photo, File)