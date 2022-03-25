FILE - Mariana Vishegirskaya stands outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Visheirskaya was taken to another nearby hospital where shegave birththe following day to a baby girl she named Veronika. “We were lying in wards when glass, frames, windows and walls flew apart,” she told AP, lying next to her newborn."We don’t know how it happened. We were in our wards and some had time to cover themselves. Some didn’t.” (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File)