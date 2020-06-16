FILE - This Sunday, June 7, 2020, booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows 32-year-old suspect Steven Carrillo. The Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a California sheriff's deputy was charged Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the shooting death of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest last month. (Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office via AP, File)