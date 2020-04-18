As seen through a window, President Donald Trump watches newscasts in an area behind the James Brady Press Briefing Room with Steven Groves, center, White House deputy press secretary, and press assistant Margo Martin, after speaking about the coronavirus at the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. Public health experts are becoming concerned that people will use their partisan identification to decide which officials to believe whenever parts of the country start edging back to a new normal. (AP)