Brian Lambert, owner of Scoops, a coffee and sweets shop, opens up the windows of his business across the street from the Forsyth Courthouse as he gets ready to reopen next week, Wednesday, in Forsyth, Ga. The Monroe County Commission recently voted to urge Gov. Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump to begin reopening the economy by the end of the month, becoming one of the first local Georgia governments to formally demand a speedier end to coronavirus restrictions. Lambert, who started the business last May, said it was make or break time for him and is anxious to get back to work on Monday, the first day he is allowed to. (AP)