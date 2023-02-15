Adam Kellogg, center, a University of Kansas student and transgender man, follows a Kansas Senate health committee hearing on legislation aimed at preventing gender-affirming care for minors, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature is also considering a measure to define male and female in state law in such a way that it could prevent transgender men and women from changing their driver's licenses and birth certificates. (AP Photo/John Hanna)