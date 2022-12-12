FILE - An employee works in the X3 X4 assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. A wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, and hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths have left the U.S. with a smaller workforce than when the pandemic began two and half years ago, a change that could bolster wage growth and inflation and force the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)