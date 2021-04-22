HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are moving forward with a plan to allow people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip pre-travel testing and quarantine requirements for flights between islands.
The rule, for now, is only for people who have received vaccinations in Hawaii and for travel within the state.
The plan does not change anyone’s ability to travel and avoid quarantine by testing, but adds another option for those who have received the shots
