Construction takes place backdropped by the spire of St Mary's Church, of which parts date back to the 12th century, on a post-Brexit customs clearance border post facility on land that was previously a field between the villages of Mersham and Sevington in the county of Kent, south east England, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. In the corner of Britain known as the Garden of England, Brexit is literally taking concrete form. Diggers, dump trucks and cement mixers are transforming a field in the village of Sevington into a customs clearance depot with room for up to 2,000 trucks. It's part of Britain's new border with the European Union, and no one asked the locals for their permission. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)