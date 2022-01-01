If you're looking for common ground in America these days, think coffee grounds. In Lovettsville, Va., a politically polarized town, where Republicans, Democrats and the non-aligned converge at Back Street Brews, seen on Dec. 24, 2021. At the café, civility is served with the cappuccino and people are just neighbors. Almost a year after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, it's clear that there is a warring America – loud, coarse, power hungry — and a quieter one of neighbors, social ties and face-to-face community. (AP Photo/Cal Woodward)