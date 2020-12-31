FILE - This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. Ongoing demand for Microsoft's cloud computing services help softened the blow of the coronavirus pandemic on the software giant's other products during the first three months of the year. The company on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.75 billion, up 22% from the same period last year. Net income of $1.40 per share beat Wall Street expectations of $1.27 a share. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)