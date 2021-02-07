FILE - In this Monday, July 20, 2020 file photo, men watch the launch of the "Amal" or "Hope" space probe at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The orbiter is scheduled to reach Mars on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, followed less than 24 hours later by China’s orbiter-rover combo. NASA’s rover will arrive on the scene a week later, on Feb. 18, to collect rocks for return to Earth _ a key step in determining whether life ever existed at Mars. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)