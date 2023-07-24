AAA announced this week that it “made the difficult decision not to renew a very small percentage of high-exposure homeowner policies in Florida,” according to the company’s statement provided. Because of what has been called a “difficult” insurance market. Unlike the Farmers, which announced its decision earlier this month, AAA will continue to write new home policies in Florida, regardless of those you choose not to renew.
Given that Farmers isn’t the first home insurance company to stop offering coverage in Florida over the past year or so, things are looking tough for the housing market and, in particular, homeowners who already pay the highest premiums in the country, with average premiums of $6,000 per year versus the U.S. average of $1,700 per year, according to Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Florida-based Insurance Information Institute. This is 42% higher than the previous year, Freelander added.
Friedlander explained that “in just the past 18 months, 15 companies have stopped writing business in Florida, three companies have withdrawn voluntarily—farmers being the most recent, and seven companies have been declared insolvent.” luck before announcing AAA’s decision publicly.
The exodus, which the Insurance Information Institute calls a “man-made crisis,” is driven by two main factors in its view: abuse of the legal system and allegations of fraud.
“The property insurance industry in Florida has not had positive financial results since 2016,” Friedlander said. Last year alone, the industry posted a $1.4 billion underwriting loss and a $900 billion net income loss. Underwriting losses have averaged more than $1 billion per year over the past three years. So it was a very crippling market for insurance companies. Working in the country is not a sustainable model. If you keep losing that much money, year after year, it’s going to get really tough.”
Ken H. Johnson, a former realtor and current associate dean of graduate programs at Florida Atlantic University—his research focuses on the economics of real estate, and he noted the insurance claims that led to litigation. Johnson said, citing data from the Florida Bureau of Insurance Regulatory Affairs luck Last year, 79% of homeownership litigations occurred in Florida. This is costly for insurance companies, he said, and a lot of what they pay goes to legal fees rather than the damage itself. However, insurance companies are leaving the country, and those who remain seem to be constantly raising their premiums to make up for their losses. And it doesn’t help that most of Florida’s housing markets saw home prices rise more than 50% between March 2020 and April 2023, while mortgage rates now hover around 7% after a short-lived era that saw historically low rates during the pandemic.
“The cost of home ownership is much higher than it should be,” Johnson said. “We pay very high prices for home ownership, and on top of that [that] With really high interest rates, close to 7%. On top of that, we’ll add expensive homeowners insurance. So affordability is going to be a dramatic issue, I think, for several years.”
Florida insurance consumer advocate Tasha Carter, who was hired by Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, listed four factors behind the home insurance market that she said is in “terrible shape.” The first relates to claims from recent hurricanes, given that Hurricanes Irma, Michael, and Ian (combined) caused nearly 3 million claims and led to nearly $46 billion in estimated insured losses. Then, there are reinsurance rates that rose 52% on average last year, driving up costs for policyholders in the form of higher premiums. Next, there is an increase in lawsuits related to insurance companies, which also increases costs for policyholders. And the last factor relates to insurance fraud.
In what appeared to be a defense of its decision, it said in an AAA statement: “Florida’s insurance market has become challenging in recent years. Last year’s catastrophic hurricane season contributed to an unprecedented rise in reinsurance rates, making it more expensive for insurers to operate. Prior to that, the market was already strained by rising claims costs due to inflation and excessive litigation.” On the other hand, the farmers did not explain their decision other than to do so to manage exposure.
There are obviously several factors at play and it all culminates in homeowners having fewer choices in terms of insurance coverage.
“The homeowners insurance market is constantly shrinking and becoming more and more restricted and with a smaller capacity,” Carter said. luck. “This means that it is becoming more and more difficult for consumers to find homeowners insurance coverage.”
In this kind of posthumous period, Johnson said, he doesn’t know exactly how he feels about farmers leaving the state. What’s more, he is curious about the relationship the company has with reinsurers, given the 15% drop in reinsurers’ capital in 2022.
Farmers Insurance’s affiliates will continue to operate within the state, and the company claims that only 30% of insurance policies will be affected by its decision to discontinue policies for Farmers’ branded cars, homes, and umbrellas in Florida. However, in theory, the less competition between insurance companies, the more control they have over the market. It’s unclear how this will play out in terms of individual costs, but Friedlander seems to think more consumers will look to Citizens Property Insurance, which he said is a state-backed insurer of last resort, and end up with that coverage (especially if their company fails or leaves Florida, like Farmers Insurance). In this case, citizens’ property insurance is lower than private market rates, about 40% lower, Friedlander said, and that’s a problem in itself because of the pace of its growth — but that’s for another day.
Jason Dam, associate professor of professional practice in finance at the University of Miami, owns an investment property in Miami with two separate homes (both of which he rents). He renewed his insurance in April, and his premium went up 25%. A month later, Dam said the insurance company sent him a notice that they were pulling out of the state. By June 30, his policy had been revoked.
“I don’t have home insurance, which is very dangerous,” Dam said. “I’ve been looking, it’s very expensive, so I’m trying to decide what to do… It’s a big deal. I mean, I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, whether I’m going to try to find a policy or I’m going uninsured.”
I don’t have to explain how dangerous it is to not have home insurance, let alone a place like Florida that is prone to natural disasters, and yet people do. Carter spoke to a consumer who recently told her she’s considering self-insurance, even though she doesn’t have the financial means to repair or rebuild her home in the event of a natural disaster. However, in order to meet her other financial demands, this is what she feels she must do.
Carter said companies are also becoming more selective about the homes they insure. They look at the conditions of roofs, the age of roofs, along with the overall age of homes. Carter said consumers older than 10 to 15 have difficulty finding coverage and, in some cases, are required to replace their roofs to secure coverage. Others limit the age of the homes they want to insure, with some companies choosing to insure only newly built homes and homes built within the last five years.
“Consumers are seeing an increase in their insurance premiums,” Carter said. “They are really shocked when they get their renewal notices… what we see is for those companies that want to stay in the state that are willing to write homeowners insurance coverage unfortunately this coverage comes at a very high price which makes it very difficult for consumers to be able to afford [it]. “
In Johnson’s view, the premiums are likely to continue to increase until the legislation, which is already in effect, takes hold — not a quick and easy process because this legislation is not retroactive. However, in the meantime, this mass exodus from home insurance will only worsen affordability.
“It’s going to drive up the cost, which is only going to prolong the affordability crisis that’s been building up in Florida,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.