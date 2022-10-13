Izumi Kawanishi, left, the Sony executive who became Chief Operating Officer at Sony Mobility and Chief Executive Yasuhide Mizuno pose for a photo during a news conference in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. A new electric car company that brings together two big names in Japanese business, Honda and Sony, officially kicked off Thursday, with both sides stressing their common values of taking up challenges and serving people’s needs. (Takuto Kaneko/Kyodo News via AP)