FILE - In this July 30, 2020 file photo, supporters of the family of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen march to the White House along the National Mall as Capitol Hill is seen in the distance after a news conference, in Washington. Current and former soldiers at Fort Hood, have taken to social media to report accounts of sexual assault and harassment following the disappearance and slaying this year of Guillen, whose family members say was harassed by the officer who eventually killed her. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)