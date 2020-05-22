This image released by Damien Escobar shows Escobar with medical staff at Queens Hospital in the Queens borough of New York. Many people are reaching out to help others during the pandemic, and some say it's helping them regain a sense of control in their lives. Escobar, a contemporary violinist based in New York, has distributed protective equipment to first responders, raising $50,000 from a charity concert. He has pivoted to a new campaign, “Masks for the Masses,” to get masks to the homeless and low-income families. (Damien Escobar via AP)