FILE - This photo combo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during the State Opening of Parliament, London, in April, 1966 on the left and Nov. 15, 2006, on the right. Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 an unprecedented reign that has made her a symbol of stability as the United Kingdom navigated an age of uncertainty. (AP Photo, Arthur Edwards, Pool, File)