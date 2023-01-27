This portion of a photo posted on Twitter by the DEA's New York division on Aug 30, 2019 shows Nicholas Palmeri. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly removed Palmeri, its top official in Mexico, in 2022 over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers, an embarrassing end to a brief tenure marked by deteriorating cooperation between the countries and a record flow of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the border. (DEA via AP)