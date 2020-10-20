FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb. For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers are facing higher unemployment than midcareer workers, according to a study released Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from the New School. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)