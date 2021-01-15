FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. Corey Johnson, A federal inmate scheduled to be executed less than a week before President Donald Trump leaves office was a gang member who was sentenced to death for killing seven people in Richmond, Virginia in 1992. Johnson is scheduled to be executed Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the federal prison in Terre Haute. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)