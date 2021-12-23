In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter center, with defense attorney Earl Gray, left, and Paul Engh sit at the defense table after the verdict is read Thursday, Dec.,23, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Jurors on Thursday convicted Potter of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.(Court TV via AP, Pool)